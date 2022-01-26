UniMex Network (UMX) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $148,704.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.44 or 0.06603851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.61 or 0.99749723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00051090 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,655,714 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

