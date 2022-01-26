Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Up 2.7%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 346 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.59). Approximately 26,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 13,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.47).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £928.25 million and a PE ratio of 35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.15.

Uniphar Company Profile (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

