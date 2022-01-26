uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2,374.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of uniQure worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

