United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,999 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.82% of United Community Banks worth $80,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 47.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $910,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

