United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Trading Down 1.4%

United Company RUSAL Plc (OTCMKTS:URSSF) shares dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

About United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF)

United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through four segments: Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminum from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminum and aluminum alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.

