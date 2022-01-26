United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.16. United Insurance shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 69,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $178.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Branch bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,912 shares of company stock worth $178,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

