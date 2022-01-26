United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $308.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.22 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.36.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

