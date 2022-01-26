United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.36.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.76. 976,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,767. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $228.22 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

