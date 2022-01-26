United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.27

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 94238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

