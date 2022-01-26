UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,622,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104,649 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.38% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,415,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 27,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $455.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

