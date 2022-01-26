UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,678 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.14% of UnitedHealth Group worth $498,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $460.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $434.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

