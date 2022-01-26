UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.75 and a 200 day moving average of $439.29. The company has a market capitalization of $434.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

