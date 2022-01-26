UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.03

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 180366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

TIGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $652.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in UP Fintech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

