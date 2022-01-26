Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) Director Sells $14,250.00 in Stock

Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) Director Andrea Pagani sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $14,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,826,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,425.39.
Upco International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.
About Upco International
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Upco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.