Urus Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00040402 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005930 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

