US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,437 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

