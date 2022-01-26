US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

