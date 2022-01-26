US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,163,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after buying an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.