US Bancorp DE Buys 2,370 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of RWO opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

