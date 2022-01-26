US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

