US Bancorp DE Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $9,195,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $10,607,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -388.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

