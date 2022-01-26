US Bancorp DE Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.