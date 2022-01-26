US Bancorp DE Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

IBMO opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

