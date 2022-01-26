US Bancorp DE Has $2.99 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of CMC Materials worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.