US Bancorp DE Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.