US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,255,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

