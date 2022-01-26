US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,448.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93.

