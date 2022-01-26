US Bancorp DE Purchases 13,645 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

