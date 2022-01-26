US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

