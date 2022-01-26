US Bancorp DE Sells 14,334 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $692,000. 55I LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $333.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.54. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $280.81 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

