USDX Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014937 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000747 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 387.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.