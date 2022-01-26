Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on USNZY. Citigroup raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

