UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.99. UTStarcom shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 59,599 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

