Vabble Hits Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $50,438.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00041039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

