Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,731,399 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in Vale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Vale stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.