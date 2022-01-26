Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $17.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,736 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

