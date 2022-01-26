Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.90

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.
The stock has a market cap of $580.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.
About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
