Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54. Valvoline has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.