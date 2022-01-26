Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 226,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $153.29 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

