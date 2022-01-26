Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

