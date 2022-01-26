Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. 421,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,152,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

