Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,866 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $73,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 230,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 327,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,152,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

