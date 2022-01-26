Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.