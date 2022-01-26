Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.44

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.44 and last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 296077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

