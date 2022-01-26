Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,964 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12.

