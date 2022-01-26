Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,506 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $657,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

