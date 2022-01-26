Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $79.99

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.99 and last traded at $80.01, with a volume of 136555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 626,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,895.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

