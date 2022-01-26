Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.42

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 102861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

