Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.74% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $431,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.67 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

