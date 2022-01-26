Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,285 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,258,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

VOO opened at $404.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

